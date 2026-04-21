CCJ vs. UUUU: Which Uranium Stock Offers Better Opportunity Today?

Cameco Corporation (CCJ and Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU are two leading names in the uranium space, both positioned to benefit from a strengthening global nuclear energy cycle.

With nuclear power gaining traction as a reliable, low-carbon energy source, uranium demand fundamentals remain favorable. For investors seeking exposure, comparing Cameco and Energy Fuels across operations, growth outlook and risk profile helps determine which stock currently presents the more compelling risk-reward setup.

The Case for CCJ

Cameco remains one of the largest and most established uranium producers globally. Its tier-one mining and milling operations are capable of producing more than 30 million pounds of uranium concentrates annually (its share). Cameco accounted for 15% of global uranium production in 2025.

Beyond mining, Cameco has a diversified presence across the nuclear fuel cycle, including refining, conversion and fuel services. Its strategic stakes in Westinghouse and Global Laser Enrichment add long-term optionality tied to reactor deployment and enrichment technologies.

Cameco reported an 11% year-over-year increase in revenues to CAD 3.48 billion ($2.54 billion) in 2025, supported by higher revenues in its uranium and fuel services segments.

The company sold 33 million pounds of uranium in 2025, down 2% from 2024. Despite lower volumes, a 9% increase in the average realized prices lifted uranium segment revenues 7% year over year to CAD 2.87 billion ($2.10 billion). Fuel Services segment revenues rose 22% to CAD 562 million ($410 million) on 8% higher sales volumes and a 14% increase in average realized prices. The company reported earnings per share of $1.03 in 2025 compared with 45 cents in 2024.

For 2026, CCJ expects uranium production of 19.5-21.5 million pounds compared with 21 million pounds of uranium in 2025. Uranium deliveries are targeted at 29-32 million pounds, lower than the 33-million pounds delivered in 2025.

Based on an average realized price of CAD 85.00-89.00 per pound, uranium revenues are projected at CAD 2.54-2.73 billion for 2026, suggesting a 7% year-over-year decline at the mid-point. For the fuel services segment, CCJ guides uranium hexafluoride production between 13 million and 14 million kgUs, and fuel services revenues at CAD 590-630 million. Overall, Cameco guides total 2026 revenues of CAD 3.13-3.37 billion, with the mid-point indicating a 7% decline from the 2025 reported level.

In fourth-quarter 2025, Cameco, Brookfield and Westinghouse entered a strategic partnership with the U.S. Government to accelerate the deployment of Westinghouse nuclear reactors in the United States and globally. This collaboration provides financing support and fast-tracking approvals for new Westinghouse nuclear reactors to be built in the United States, with an aggregate investment value of at least $80 billion.

The company secured contracts to sell about 230 million pounds of uranium to 39 customers and roughly 83 million kilograms of UF6 conversion to 33 customers, ensuring strong long-term demand visibility. Cameco is investing to expand production and capture favorable market conditions, including extending Cigar Lake’s mine life to 2036 and ramping up output at McArthur River and Key Lake toward their licensed annual capacity of 25 million pounds (100% basis).

The Case for UUUU

Energy Fuels has produced nearly two-thirds of all uranium in the United States since 2017 and continues to scale production and develop rare earth element (REE) capabilities, backed by its debt-free balance sheet.

Energy Fuels mined material containing 1.72 million pounds of uranium from the Pinyon Plain, La Sal and Pandora mines in 2025, exceeding the guidance of 0.875-1.44 million pounds. Revenues were $65.9 million in 2025, down 16% year over year. This was primarily due to a 60% decline in HMS sales in 2025 as a result of fewer product sales following the completion of mining activities at Kwale and the reclamation advanced. The company reported a net loss per share of 38 cents in 2025 compared with a loss of 28 cents per share in 2024.

UUUU expects to mine 2-2.5 million pounds of uranium in 2026, and process between 1.5 million and 2.5 million pounds of finished uranium. The company plans to sell 1.5-2 million pounds of uranium in 2026 under existing contracts and spot market sales.

Energy Fuels’ unit economics are improving as finished inventory costs fell to $43 per pound at the end of 2025 and are projected to fall into the low $30 range during 2026. At Pinyon Plain, cash costs are currently between $23 and $30 per pound, with higher-grade ore expected to further reduce costs as processing ramps up. This is expected to boost its margins.

The company has six uranium supply contracts with U.S. nuclear utilities covering deliveries from 2026 to 2032, with 3.21 million pounds of committed base sales and potential total deliveries ranging from 3.71 million to 5.29 million pounds, depending on customer options.

Energy Fuels’ near-term growth is supported by standby projects like Nichols Ranch ISR and Whirlwind, which could collectively add up to 500,000 pounds of annual uranium output within 6-12 months of a “go” decision. Large-scale projects, including Roca Honda, Sheep Mountain and Henry Mountains-Bullfrog, hold nearly 70 million pounds of uranium resources, with the potential to deliver up to 6 million pounds of annual production, underpinning significant future supply growth.

The company’s rare earths strategy is progressing on multiple fronts. Phase 1 enhancements are expected to enable commercial production of both light and heavy rare earth oxides by 2027. Its high-purity NdPr oxide and dysprosium oxide have passed the stringent quality check requirements of magnet manufacturers. Energy Fuels is planning a Phase 2 expansion at White Mesa, scaling NdPr oxide capacity from the current 1,049 tons per year to around 6,294 tons. The proposed acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials will help create the largest, fully-integrated REE "mine-to-metal and alloy" producer outside of China.

How Do Estimates Compare for Energy Fuels & Cameco?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s 2026 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 0.5%. The consensus mark for earnings of $1.57 per share indicates a year-over-year jump of 52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s 2027 revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 15%, with EPS expected to rise 13.4% to $1.78 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuel’s 2026 revenues indicates a year-over-year surge of 123.4%. The company is expected to incur a loss of 6 cents per share in 2026, suggesting a narrower loss than the 38 cents reported in 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UUUU’s revenues for 2027 indicates a year-over-year gain of 53.2% to $225 million. Earnings estimates for 2027 are pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a turnaround performance.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 for CCJ have been unchanged over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have moved up. Earnings estimates for 2026 for UUUU have moved up over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have moved down.



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CCJ & UUUU: Price Performance & Valuation

Energy Fuels’ stock has appreciated a whopping 379.1% in the past year, outperforming Cameco’s 212.1% upsurge.



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Cameco is trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 20.29X, while Energy Fuels’ forward sales multiple sits at 29.84X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Cameco offers scale, stability and deep integration across the nuclear fuel cycle, but its near-term outlook points to slowing growth and softer revenue guidance after a strong run. Much of its long-term upside appears increasingly priced in, while estimate revisions hint at limited near-term catalysts.

Energy Fuels, in contrast, is earlier in its growth curve, with accelerating uranium production, improving cost economics and a strategic pivot into rare earth elements that meaningfully expands its total addressable market. Its strong positioning within U.S. supply chains and multiple growth levers (both in uranium and REEs) provides a more dynamic earnings trajectory over the next several years.

Energy Fuels presents the stronger case despite its higher valuation, supported by improving fundamentals and a path to profitability and diversification. Energy Fuels currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Cameco has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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