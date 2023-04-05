CCJ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.03, changing hands as low as $25.00 per share. Cameco Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCJ's low point in its 52 week range is $20.015 per share, with $32.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.14.

