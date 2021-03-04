CCIV Stock: Why Churchill Capital Shares Were Sliding Lower Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) stock took a dive in morning trading on Thursday alongside much of the market on concerns of a crash.

Talk about a stock market crash is trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) this morning from investors and users that have concerns about recent movement in the market. That includes e-commerce companies taking a beating this week on news of some states lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Churchill Capital’s fall today also matches dips seen by the S&P 500 and Dow. While it’s true CCIV stock was down earlier, it has more than recovered alongside those two indices as the market bounces back in afternoon trading.

It’s also worth pointing out that some pullback for electric vehicle (EV) stocks could be behind the negative movement for CCIV stock today. That comes from sellers exiting the stocks for other investments. However, some analysts believe that there’s still massive room for growth with EV stocks. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says those leaving now are doing so prematurely. This matters to the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as it’s preparing to merge with EV company Lucid Motors.

CCIV stock was up 3.4% as of Thursday afternoon.

