CCIV Stock: 5 Churchill Capital Tweets as Shares Pop Into Green Territory

Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV) stock is heading higher on Tuesday as investors on social media hype up the stock despite a lack of news today.

To start off with Churchill Capital IV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that already has a merger target lined up. The company is planning to merge with electric vehicle company Lucid Motors. This values the combined company at $11.75 billion.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the top Tweets as CCIV stock continues to climb higher today.

Technically, $CCIV should bounce. Another double bottom reversal yet again, let's see how it plays out

— Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) March 30, 2021

$CCIV

Waiting for a big bounce up to $30 pic.twitter.com/3oERLDvcaA

— Financial Fredo (@Free12345678914) March 30, 2021

Alright guys, nobody jinx it. $CCIV green today!

— Lucid Dreamers Club (@EarlyLucidDream) March 30, 2021

$cciv $xpev doing great in this volatile red market –They are alive

— SPACsTRADEs (@EBUYUKARSLAN) March 30, 2021

$CCIV Double Bottom bounce, red day and still green. When overall market conditions improve this will be $30+

— The Stock Goat (@stockzgoat) March 30, 2021

InvestorPlace.com has a wealth of coverage when it comes to Churchill Capital IV. CCIV stock has our own writers torn between bearish and bullish takes on the company. Let’s check out some of them below.

“There have been some promising developments vis-a-vis Lucid, and the automaker’s outlook remains promising. But my view on the stock really hasn’t changed; given the stock’s gigantic valuation and the EV sector’s lack of positive momentum, the shares are too expensive to consider buying at this point.” — Larry Ramer

“Investors with a longer-time horizon may benefit from starting to accumulate a bullish position at or below today’s prices. Given its potential positive catalysts, CCIV stock could still deliver solid returns over the next few years.” — Thomas Niel

“So, the fact that its shares are still up more than double what they were last July in its IPO, I’d say CCIV is doing well against the class of July 2020. That doesn’t mean I’d buy it by any means, but if you bought in the IPO, you shouldn’t be disappointed with the return on investment.” — Will Ashworth

CCIV stock was up 6.8% as of noon Tuesday.

Of course, this isn’t the only recent news concerning CCIV worth noting.

The SPAC has been making the rounds of late and InvestorPlace.com has the latest coverage of the stock. That includes why it’s been on the move lately, as well as updates on its SPAC merger. Investors can dive deeper into CCIV stock below.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

