CCIAM Future Energy Announces New Share Registrar

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. (HK:0145) has released an update.

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. This move requires all future applications for share transfers to be lodged with Tricor, ensuring a streamlined process for shareholders. Investors should note the change to stay informed about their share management.

