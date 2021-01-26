CCI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $162.71, changing hands as high as $164.30 per share. Crown Castle International Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCI's low point in its 52 week range is $114.18 per share, with $179.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.76. The CCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

