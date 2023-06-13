CCEP Wakefield workers cancel strike plans after pay deal - UK's Unite

Adds background on strikes in paragraph 2 and details on pay deal in paragraph 4

June 13 (Reuters) - UK's Unite Union on Tuesday said that the planned strikes at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' CCEPC.L soft drink plant in Wakefield, the largest in Europe, would not go ahead after the parties reached a deal to increase workers' pay by up to 18%.

Last month, the union announced hundreds of workers at the plant, which makes popular fizzy drinks including Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, would go on strike in June over pay disputes.

"Crippling strikes were due to begin tomorrow (Wednesday 14 June) but a breakthrough in negotiations means there'll be no walk-outs this summer," Unite said in a statement.

The deal will see workers' salaries increase between 3,476 pounds and 3,876 pounds in the first 12 months, with further increases from April 2024, the union said.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.