CCEP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.40, changing hands as high as $56.16 per share. Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCEP's low point in its 52 week range is $46.22 per share, with $58.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.