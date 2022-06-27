CCEP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.28, changing hands as high as $53.41 per share. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCEP's low point in its 52 week range is $42.33 per share, with $62.665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.