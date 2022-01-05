CCEP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.03, changing hands as high as $57.80 per share. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCEP's low point in its 52 week range is $44.335 per share, with $63.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.