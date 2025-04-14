$CCEL Earnings Preview: Recent $CCEL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$CCEL ($CCEL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,040,660 and earnings of $0.00 per share.
$CCEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $CCEL stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HERON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 31,766 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,386
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 17,066 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,459
- CREATIVEONE WEALTH, LLC added 15,310 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,447
- ROWLANDMILLER & PARTNERS.ADV added 14,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,948
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,899 shares (+1164.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,481
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 390 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,889
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 108 shares (+0.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $800
