CCCS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.07, changing hands as high as $9.08 per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCCS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.41 per share, with $10.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.05.

