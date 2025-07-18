$CCCC stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CCCC stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,080,473 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CCCC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CCCC stock page):
$CCCC Insider Trading Activity
$CCCC insiders have traded $CCCC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT N BOYLE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,159 shares for an estimated $3,650.
$CCCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $CCCC stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,878,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,804,800
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC added 2,452,400 shares (+56.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,923,840
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 697,653 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,116,244
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 651,808 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,042,892
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 487,313 shares (+1342.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $779,700
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 425,096 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $680,153
- SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 338,831 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $542,129
