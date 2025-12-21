CCC (WSE:CCC) Price Target Decreased by 13.72% to 177.98

The average one-year price target for CCC (WSE:CCC) has been revised to PLN177.98 / share. This is a decrease of 13.72% from the prior estimate of PLN206.28 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN106.05 to a high of PLN273.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.82% from the latest reported closing price of PLN120.40 / share.

CCC Maintains 2.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.31%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCC. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCC is 0.12%, an increase of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.30% to 4,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 781K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 486K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 9.94% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 476K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 464K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 27.15% over the last quarter.

EPOL - iShares MSCI Poland ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing an increase of 47.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCC by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.