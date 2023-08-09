CCC plans Modivo IPO for end of 2024

Adds additional information and quotes

GDANSK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Polish fashion retailer CCC CCCP.WAis planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its Modivo unit for the end of 2024, the group's deputy chief executive officer, Karol Poltorak, said on Wednesday.

"It seems to us that the optimal moment for Modivo's IPO is the end of 2024," said Poltorak.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens)

((anna.banacka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 65;))

