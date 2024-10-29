CCC Intelligent Solutions price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) to $13 from $14 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The biggest focal point from theearnings callwas the Q4 implied revenue growth rate of 7%, which reflects lower industry claim volume, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CCCS:
- CCC Intelligent Solutions reports Q3 EPS 10c, consensus 9c
- CCC Intelligent sees Q4 revenue $242.5M-$246.5M, consensus $246.31M
- CCC Intelligent sees 2024 revenue $941M-$945M, consensus $943.38M
- Ccc Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- CCC Intelligent Solutions reports retirement of CSDO, departure of CCCSO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.