CCC Intelligent Solutions price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) to $13 from $14 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The biggest focal point from theearnings callwas the Q4 implied revenue growth rate of 7%, which reflects lower industry claim volume, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

