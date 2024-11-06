News & Insights

CCC Intelligent Solutions Names New Independent Director

November 06, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings ( (CCCS) ) has provided an announcement.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has appointed Neil E. de Crescenzo as a new independent director, bringing his extensive experience in healthcare and technology to the board. Formerly CEO of Optum Insight, de Crescenzo is recognized for his success in scaling technology and enhancing value across industries. His appointment aligns with CCC’s strategy to strengthen its market position and foster long-term growth, offering valuable insights to aid in expanding into new markets and supporting the company’s mission to deliver innovative solutions for its clients.

