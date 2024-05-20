CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.40, changing hands as high as $11.55 per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCCS's low point in its 52 week range is $9.84 per share, with $13.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.45.

