CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) Price Target Increased by 7.50% to 13.16

The average one-year price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NYSE:CCCS) has been revised to 13.16 / share. This is an increase of 7.50% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.43% from the latest reported closing price of 10.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 11.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCS is 0.41%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 652,301K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 355,629K shares representing 56.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oak Hill Capital Management holds 53,083K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management IX holds 40,589K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,589K shares, representing a decrease of 24.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 5.96% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 31,594K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,834K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 25.74% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 15,493K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,713K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 26.73% over the last quarter.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.