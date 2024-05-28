News & Insights

Markets
CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 50 Mln Shares At $11.50/shr

May 28, 2024 — 10:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) announced the pricing of secondary offering of the company's common stock by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Partners at a price to the public of $11.50 per share. The Offering consists of 50 million shares of the Company's common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about May 30, 2024.

The offering consists entirely of shares of the Company's common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders, CCC Intelligent said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.