CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 43 Mln Shares At $11.42/shr

February 29, 2024 — 10:25 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) announced the pricing of secondary offering of the Company's common stock by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Partners at a price to the public of $11.42 per share.

The offering consists of 43 million shares of the company's common stock, upsized from the previously announced size of 40 million shares.

The Selling Stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6.45 million shares of the company's common stock. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2024.

