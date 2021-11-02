CC or PPG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Chemical - Diversified sector have probably already heard of Chemours (CC) and PPG Industries (PPG). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Chemours has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while PPG Industries has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CC has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.76, while PPG has a forward P/E of 23.68. We also note that CC has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15.

Another notable valuation metric for CC is its P/B ratio of 5.27. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PPG has a P/B of 5.89.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CC's Value grade of A and PPG's Value grade of D.

CC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CC is likely the superior value option right now.

