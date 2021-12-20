CC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.71, changing hands as low as $30.45 per share. Chemours Co shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.30 per share, with $38.8699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.61.

