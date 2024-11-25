News & Insights

C&C Group Sees Stake Increase by Brandes Investment

November 25, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced that Brandes Investment Partners has increased its voting rights to 11.01%, signaling a strategic acquisition that could influence the company’s future direction. The move, which saw an increase from a previous 10.02% stake, underscores heightened investor interest in C&C Group. This development may attract the attention of stock market enthusiasts keen on shifts in shareholder dynamics.

