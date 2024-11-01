C&C Group Plc Undertakes Share Buyback Program

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 150,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 148.43 pence per share. This move is part of their ongoing plan to repurchase shares worth up to €15 million by the end of January 2025. Such buyback initiatives can potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into GB:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.