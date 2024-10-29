C&C Group Plc Launches €15 Million Share Buyback

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has initiated a buyback program, purchasing 65,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 161.62 pence per share. This move is part of a larger plan to buy back shares worth up to €15 million by January 2025, aiming to reduce the number of shares in circulation and potentially enhance shareholder value.

