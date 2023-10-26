News & Insights

C&C Group Plc H1 Pretax Profit Declines - Quick Facts

October 26, 2023

(RTTNews) - C&C Group plc (CCR.L) reported that its first half pretax profit declined to 16.8 million euros from 47.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share, in cent, was 3.2 compared to 9.5. Adjusted EBITDA was 45.9 million euros, a decline of 33.5% from prior year. Adjusted EPS, in cent, was 4.0 compared to 9.5. Net revenue was 872.5 million euros, a decline of 1.2% from last year.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.89 cent per share for the financial year ending 29 February 2024. Payment will be on 1 December 2023 to ordinary shareholders registered at the close of business on 10 November 2023.

