C&C Group Plc Continues Share Buyback Program

November 15, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program aimed at acquiring shares worth up to €15 million by January 2025. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 148.00p to 149.60p, with a volume weighted average price of 148.82p. Following this transaction, C&C will have 382,003,927 ordinary shares in circulation.

