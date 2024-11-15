C&C Group Plc Continues Share Buyback Program

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 50,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program aimed at acquiring shares worth up to €15 million by January 2025. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 148.00p to 149.60p, with a volume weighted average price of 148.82p. Following this transaction, C&C will have 382,003,927 ordinary shares in circulation.

