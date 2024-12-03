News & Insights

C&C Group Plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

December 03, 2024

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 90,000 of its ordinary shares from the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing €15 million share buyback program, which is set to continue until January 2025. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic buybacks. Following these transactions, C&C’s total shares in circulation now stand at over 380 million.

