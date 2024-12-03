C&C Group Plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 90,000 of its ordinary shares from the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing €15 million share buyback program, which is set to continue until January 2025. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic buybacks. Following these transactions, C&C’s total shares in circulation now stand at over 380 million.

For further insights into GB:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.