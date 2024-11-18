News & Insights

C&C Group Plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 18, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 90,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 148.56p per share as part of its buyback program. This initiative, which aims to buy back shares worth up to €15 million by January 2025, reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Following the share cancellation, C&C’s total shares in issue stand at 381,913,927.

