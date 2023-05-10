C&C GROUP (LSE:CCR) Price Target Increased by 13.79% to 224.40

The average one-year price target for C&C GROUP (LSE:CCR) has been revised to 224.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.79% from the prior estimate of 197.20 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.03% from the latest reported closing price of 155.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in C&C GROUP. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCR is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 35,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,374K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 5.36% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 3,284K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,948K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 20.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,962K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 9.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,245K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JESVX - Small Cap Value Trust NAV holds 1,937K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 19.24% over the last quarter.

See all C&C GROUP regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.