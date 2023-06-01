C&C GROUP (LSE:CCR) Price Target Decreased by 5.11% to 212.93

The average one-year price target for C&C GROUP (LSE:CCR) has been revised to 212.92 / share. This is an decrease of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 224.40 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 166.65 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.54% from the latest reported closing price of 14,540.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in C&C GROUP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCR is 0.24%, a decrease of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 36,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,374K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 5.36% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 4,212K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 22.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 8.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,974K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 14.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,245K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,933K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 11.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.