C&C Group (LSE:CCR) Price Target Decreased by 15.90% to 167.28

The average one-year price target for C&C Group (LSE:CCR) has been revised to 167.28 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 15.90% from the prior estimate of 198.90 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 105.04 GBX to a high of 315.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.35% from the latest reported closing price of 109.80 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in C&C Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCR is 0.20%, an increase of 35.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.50% to 49,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 19,350K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,117K shares , representing an increase of 32.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 28.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,446K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,179K shares , representing a decrease of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,343K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 18.07% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,515K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 21.86% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 2,148K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCR by 16.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.