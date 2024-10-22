C&C Group Initiates Share Buyback Program on LSE

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 94,370 of its own shares at an average price of 160.78p per share on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buyback program worth up to €15 million. This initiative, which began in September 2024, will reduce the total number of shares in circulation to 383,969,069. Investors may find this move indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial position and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

