C&C Group H1 Adj. Profit Rises; Net Revenue Up 35.6%

(RTTNews) - C&C Group plc (CCR.L) reported that its first half adjusted profit before tax increased to 47.4 million euros from 7.1 million euros, last year. Adjusted EPS in cent was 9.5 compared to 1.6.

Pretax profit increased to 47.1 million euros from 10.5 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations in cent was 9.5 compared to 2.5.

Net revenue increased 35.6% year-on-year to 903.0 million euros, driven by volume growth of 11% and price/mix growth of 25%.

The Board intends to recommence a full and final year dividend following the release of the full year 2023 results.

