C&C Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 100,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 146.44p per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to buy back shares worth up to €15 million by January 2025. This move is part of the company’s effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. After this transaction, C&C will have 382,143,927 shares in circulation.

