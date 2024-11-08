News & Insights

C&C Group Engages in Significant Share Buyback

November 08, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 100,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 146.31p each as part of its ongoing €15 million share buyback program. This move, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reduces the company’s total shares in issue to just over 382 million. Such buybacks can signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and potentially boost shareholder value.

