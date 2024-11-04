C&C Group Begins Share Buyback to Boost Value

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 150,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices between 147.00p and 149.00p each. This move is part of C&C’s strategy to repurchase shares worth up to €15 million by January 2025. The transaction reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 382,938,927, signaling a commitment to enhance shareholder value.

