News & Insights

Stocks

C&C Group Begins Share Buyback to Boost Value

November 04, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing 150,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices between 147.00p and 149.00p each. This move is part of C&C’s strategy to repurchase shares worth up to €15 million by January 2025. The transaction reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 382,938,927, signaling a commitment to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.