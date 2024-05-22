News & Insights

C&C Group Announces ESG Committee Leadership Change

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced a reconfiguration of its ESG Committee leadership, with Vineet Bhalla stepping down as Chair due to new time commitments and Sarah Newbitt taking over the role from 22 May 2024. The change complies with the necessary regulatory requirements and ensures the continuity of the group’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance issues.

