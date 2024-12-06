C&C Group Advances Share Buyback Program

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 150,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing €15 million buyback program. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 146.20p to 149.00p, with a volume-weighted average price of 147.44p. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 380,598,927.

