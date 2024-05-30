C&C Group Advances Share Buyback Program

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 85,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing €15 million buyback program, which was previously revealed on February 21, 2024, and will continue until June 30, 2024. The shares were acquired through the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 169.80p to 170.00p, with a volume-weighted average price of 169.92p. Following the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue for C&C Group will be 387,901,491.

