C&C Group Advances Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 174.55p, as part of a larger €15 million buyback initiative set to continue until June 30, 2024. The bought back shares will be cancelled, consequently reducing the total number of outstanding Ordinary Shares, reflecting the company’s confidence in its own financial health and future prospects.

