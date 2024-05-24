C&C Group Advances Share Buyback Program

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, which aims to repurchase up to €15 million worth of shares by June 30, 2024. The shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 171.60p to 172.60p, with a volume weighted average price of 172.10p. This transaction is a continuation of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and will reduce the total number of outstanding shares accordingly.

