CBZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CBIZ Inc (Symbol: CBZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.30, changing hands as low as $37.90 per share. CBIZ Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBZ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.68 per share, with $44.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.