CBU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.25, changing hands as low as $46.38 per share. Community Bank System Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBU's low point in its 52 week range is $36 per share, with $62.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.27.

