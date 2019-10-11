CBU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.79, changing hands as high as $63.37 per share. Community Bank System Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBU's low point in its 52 week range is $54.455 per share, with $67.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.31.

