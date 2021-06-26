CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase CBTX's shares before the 30th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.52 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CBTX has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $27.73. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CBTX's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether CBTX has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately CBTX's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CBTX Historic Dividend June 26th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that CBTX's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. CBTX has delivered 27% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy CBTX for the upcoming dividend? CBTX has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. In summary, CBTX appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while CBTX looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CBTX that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

