CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CBTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.57, the dividend yield is 2.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBTX was $16.57, representing a -47.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.73 and a 32.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.50.

CBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports CBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -57.67%, compared to an industry average of -24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CBTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CBTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CBTX as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an decrease of -16.8% over the last 100 days.

