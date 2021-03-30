CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBTX was $30.52, representing a -5.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.21 and a 120.84% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

CBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). CBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports CBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.94%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

