CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CBTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.12, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBTX was $29.12, representing a -12.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.29 and a 20.93% increase over the 52 week low of $24.08.

CBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89. Zacks Investment Research reports CBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 65.57%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cbtx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.